The ribbon is cut on a new mixed-use building in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mixed-use building in North Buffalo is officially opened Thursday.

They cut the ribbon today at Hertel and Parkside.

This used to be the site of an old gas station that people in the community called an eyesore. It’s now home to retail space, apartments, and underground parking.

The project cost $7 million, with about half a million coming from the Better Buffalo Fund.

“When we first announced the Buffalo Billion years ago, there was a thought this was just going to be used for the big signature projects. It’ll be canalside. It’ll be places elsewhere. But we said no, every single neighborhood has to be brought back to its former glory,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said.

At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, local leaders applauded developers john and Ruthanne Daly, for their work on the project.