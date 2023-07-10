BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts across the region is driving up the cost of car insurance. According to a AAA agent, this could affect more than just people who own these particular models.

“You’re seeing an increase of at least 10 percent with a lot of insurance carriers right now and yea unfortunately it’s putting people in a bit of a bind,” said AAA senior insurance specialist Dave Kirst.

Kirst says all drivers, no matter the make and model of their car, could see their car insurance rates go up.

“Insurance is all about spreading the risks so with all of those thefts going on, you’re seeing the rates go up with all of the insurances,” Kirst said. “Even if you don’t have one of those vehicles you are seeing your insurance rate go up because of all of the thefts with that.”

Kirst says some car insurance companies are refusing to write new policies for Kia and Hyundai vehicles. He encourages people to shop around if a company denies coverage.

“It’s definitely impacting the community and there’s so many people who work so hard for their cars and they put their life into it an then it’s taken away from them and there’s nothing they can do,” said Rowan Williams, whose 2019 Kia was stolen in front of her home in Tonawanda.

In Western New York, Kia’s and Hyundai’s are reported stolen on a daily basis. Williams is one of the latest to fall victim to car theft. She still does not know where her car is.

“It’s definitely a pain. It was my first car. I haven’t even had it for a year. It’s just difficult because now I have to figure out how I’m going to get to work. Insurance related things. It’s just a lot to deal with,” she said.