From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Rolling Stones are coming back to Buffalo.

The legendary rock band will return to New Era Field on June 6 for their 2020 No Filter Tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale February 14 at 10 a.m. Prices have not been announced.