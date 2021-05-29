The search for missing 12-year-old Jaylen Griffin continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 12-year-old boy from Buffalo has been missing since last August.

On Saturday, those looking for him are continuing their efforts to make sure the city is on alert for Jaylen Griffin. Just recently, tips came in reporting that the 6th grader was in the city’s LaSalle neighborhood near McCarthy Park.

Related Content Family of missing boy renew pleas for help bringing him home

Pastor Tim Newkirk with GYC Ministries and the community action coalition led today’s search efforts.

“We’re not gonna stop searching were relentless and were definitely proactive about this approach,” said Pastor Newkirk.

If you see Jaylen griffin or would like to help search for him you’re asked to call the GYC or Community Action Confidential Tipline at (716) 770-9093.