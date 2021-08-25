The Teacher’s Desk is approaching a milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Teacher’s Desk in Buffalo is approaching a milestone — one decade of providing supplies for local teachers with students in need.
Each cart is filled with more than $1,000 worth of supplies.
To qualify, 70 percent or more of students in the school must be eligible for the federal school lunch program, free or reduced.
For more information, head to theteachersdesk.org.
Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.