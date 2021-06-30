The votes are counted: India Walton wins Democratic primary in race for Mayor of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The absentee votes in the primary election for Mayor of Buffalo have been counted, and India Walton’s name will be the one on the Democratic line.
With a stunning victory that saw her win 11,132 votes on the day of the election, it appeared that India Walton would be the Democratic nominee. She had more votes than incumbent, four-term mayor Byron Brown, who had 9,625.
Now, it’s official, as Brown would have needed about 96 percent of the absentee votes in his favor in order to secure the Democratic nomination. He had plenty of absentee votes, nearly twice as many as Walton, in fact.
- Byron Brown: 1,002
- India Walton: 505
But Brown was unable to secure the Democratic nomination. Earlier this week, he announced that he would not be giving up efforts to win a fifth term, and instead would continue on with a write-in campaign.
Shortly after Brown’s announcement, Walton responded, welcoming the challenge.
