The votes are counted: India Walton wins Democratic primary in race for Mayor of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The absentee votes in the primary election for Mayor of Buffalo have been counted, and India Walton’s name will be the one on the Democratic line.

With a stunning victory that saw her win 11,132 votes on the day of the election, it appeared that India Walton would be the Democratic nominee. She had more votes than incumbent, four-term mayor Byron Brown, who had 9,625.

Now, it’s official, as Brown would have needed about 96 percent of the absentee votes in his favor in order to secure the Democratic nomination. He had plenty of absentee votes, nearly twice as many as Walton, in fact.

Byron Brown: 1,002

India Walton: 505

But Brown was unable to secure the Democratic nomination. Earlier this week, he announced that he would not be giving up efforts to win a fifth term, and instead would continue on with a write-in campaign.

MORE | ‘Write down Byron Brown’: 4-term Buffalo mayor to seek write-in campaign in November election

Shortly after Brown’s announcement, Walton responded, welcoming the challenge.

MORE | Presumptive mayor-elect says ‘game on’ following Mayor Brown’s announcement

BREAKING-The final count is in. Byron Brown got nearly TWICE as many ABSENTEE VOTES as India Walton, but he needed about 96% of them to win Primary. India Walton holds the Democratic line for November @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/rXPw9xyeXm — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) June 30, 2021

MORE | Write-in votes don’t have be perfect, according to Erie Co. election commissioners

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.