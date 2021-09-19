The Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are walking to end Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosted six walks across the region Saturday.
News 4 stopped by the first one, at the Buffalo Outer Harbor.
Money raised will help fund local programs and services for patients fighting Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.
1,300 people came out to walk at the Outer Harbor.
