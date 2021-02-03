The Weeknd to perform in Buffalo during 2022 world tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: The Weeknd attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Uncut Gems” on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for A24)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Weeknd is planning a 104-date world tour next year, and one of his stops will be in Buffalo.

The After Hours 2022 Tour will span most of the year and begin on January 14. On April 8, 2022, the pop musician will be at the KeyBank Center.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on the day after The Weeknd performs at this year’s Super Bowl, which is taking place on Sunday, February 7.

When tickets become available, here’s how you can buy them.