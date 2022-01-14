The Wing King talks ‘Straight Outta Buffalo’ interview and wing demand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — CBS Saturday Morning’s Jeff Glor was in Buffalo looking into the history of the wing, and “The Wing King” Drew Cerza will make an appearance in the interview.

Cerza joined us live on News 4 at 5:30 to chat about his CBS interview and all things wings.

You can watch Jeff Glor’s “Straight Outta Buffalo” story tomorrow on CBS Saturday Morning starting at 8 a.m. on WIVB Channel 4.

