The World’s Largest Disco to return with capacity capped at 5,000 attendees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The World’s Largest Disco is back in person this Fall.

Only 5,000 guests will be allowed due to COVID-19, though organizers say that could change in the future. You do not need to be vaccinated to attend.

It was announced that the disco will be held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Organizers say that if coronavirus restrictions loosen up in New York, they may increase capacity.

The world’s largest disco is scheduled for Saturday, November 27. For more information, click here.