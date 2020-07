BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site reopened today.

Tours schedules have been modified to six people and must be reserved in advance.

Just like other reopenings, the site asks visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the museum.

Much of the museum’s interactive programs have been adjusted.

Their popular “trivia nite” and speaker series will continue online until it is safe to resume in person.