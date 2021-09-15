Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site added as early voting location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new early voting location has been announced for residents of Erie County.
The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site will be the county’s 38th early voting location, starting with this year’s general election.
“In 1901, the Inaugural site was the setting for a ceremony that represented the continuity of our democracy,” Election Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said.
Every town and city in Erie County has at least one early voting site, and now Buffalo has 11.
“When early voting was implemented two years ago, we resolved to provide far more locations than required by law, simply given the county’s physical size and population,” Election Commissioner Ralph Mohr said.
Early voting in Erie County will start on October 23 and continue through October 31. Voting hours are Noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and Noon to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Election Day is on November 2 this year.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.