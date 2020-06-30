There is a way to make parking on a gravel driveway in the City of Buffalo legal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you have a gravel driveway in Buffalo, you could find yourself with a parking ticket, a $60 parking ticket.

That caused a shock for some folks in the Clinton-Bailey neighborhood.

Gravel driveways are a lot cheaper than paved, and require less maintenance, but in the City of Buffalo parking on a gravel driveway is a violation of the city’s parking ordinances. But there is a way to make it legal.

They cleared Baitz Avenue for a memorial procession, last week, honoring 27-year-old Matthew Lawicki who had died in a traffic accident.

Many of the Baitz Avenue residents parked in their gravel driveways, including Sheila Brown.

Sheila woke up to find a parking ticket on her car, so did Terri Kilanowski.

They were cited for parking in an unpaved area of a front or side yard.

Tim Kilanowski is in a tough spot because he is renting and has no control over whether the driveway is paved.

But for Sheila Brown, the parking ticket was like a slap in the face.

Sheila is Matt Lewicki’s mom, and the 50-vehicle procession brought his ashes to the family’s front door. It was supposed to be a celebration of his life.

But once city officials were made aware of the solemn occasion, the parking tickets were rescinded, a relief to Sheila who is true to her faith.

If you have a gravel driveway, are planning a gravel driveway, or what they call a “green driveway,” you can avoid a parking ticket under the city’s new green code by contacting the Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services at City Hall, in writing, and request the department allow your driveway to be compliant with the city ordinance.