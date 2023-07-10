BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular Elmwood Avenue bar will close its doors later this week.

Thin Man Brewery, which has been open since 2016, will close their Elmwood location on Wednesday. The Chandler Street location will remain open.

The bar said in an Instagram post on Monday that COVID-19 led to changes in the craft beer industry “that have made the navigation and sustainability of this industry difficult to control.”

“With that in mind, we will continue to bring the beers that we all know and love, while focusing on brewery innovation,” they added.

Both of Thin Man’s brewing locations will both remain open as well.