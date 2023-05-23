BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The weather’s getting nicer, and Tuesday morning, we learned a little more about boating safety.

In fact, it happens to be National Safe Boating Week! Here are some helpful tips for going out on the water, courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:

Take a boating safety course and carry your certificate. Options for boat safety courses: NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, America’s Boating Club, U.S. Powerboating

Don’t operate a boat while impaired by alcohol or drugs. You could get a BWI.

Make sure everyone on board has a wearable life jacket. Children under 12 must wear one.

Carry fire extinguishers, an anchor, a whistle or horn, and day and night visual distress signals.

Paddlers should avoid heavily trafficked areas and cross marked channels at right angles.

Make sure your registration numbers and validation stickers are properly displayed. Decals must be seen on both sides of the vessel.

Know your local speed limits within specific areas. Vessel speed is typically limited to 5 MPH within 100 feet of the shore.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.