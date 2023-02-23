BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police Public Information Officer James O’Callaghan had been through both Niagara and Erie counties before joining us on Wake Up! Thursday morning.

At our studios in north Buffalo, O’Callaghan shared some tips for safe driving in conditions like the ones we’re seeing.

Clearing windows, having enough tire tread and controlling your own speed are things O’Callaghan says people should take into consideration before heading out on the road.

In both good and bad weather, he says speed plays a big factor in many collisions. Watch our interview with him in the video above.

