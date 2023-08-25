BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third Buffalo man has been charged over an alleged attempted killing Sunday on Broadway, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Amonti K. Atkins, 23, was charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree gang assault.

Officials said that around 1:39 p.m., Atkins, along with two co-defendants, allegedly attempted to kill a 41-year-old male by repeatedly stabbing, kicking and punching him on the 1500 block of Broadway. The victim was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he remains hospitalized with serious physical injuries.

Earlier this week, Atkins’ co-defendants, 27-year-old Amari K. Atkins and 52-year-old Demetrius F. Gore, were arraigned on the same charges.

The three men are set to return on Aug. 30 for a felony hearing and were held without bail. They each face a maximum of 25 years in prison.