Thirteenth and final member of Buffalo gang convicted, say prosecutors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Federal prosecutors said a member of the CBL/BFL gang has been convicted on two murder counts.

As a result, Dalvon Curry faces a mandatory life sentence.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says the gang operated out of the Towne Garden Apartments in Buffalo.

“It’s public housing. They have every right that a person in Clarence or Orchard Park has. These individuals have a right to feel safe too. That’s our obligation and we’re going to do everything we can to provide that,” Kennedy said.

Prosecutors said the gang was formed around 2009, and other gang members were indicted in 2018.