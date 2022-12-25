BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo blizzard lasted for multiple days across Western New York and particularly the City of Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the recovery effort is going to take multiple days.

Brown said during an appearance on WBEN on Sunday that plowing has been done on multiple main roads as well as secondary streets, but many residential streets in the city have not been plowed due to the conditions in the area.

“This is absolutely going to take days,” Brown said. “We need the public to work with us so we can keep people safe.”

43 inches of snow at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been reported as of just before 7 a.m. Sunday, with some drifts towering more than that. The airport will remain closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the NFTA announced Sunday.

Many roads in the city of Buffalo remain impassable, so Brown continues to urge all residents to stay home so that rescue and recovery crews can do their jobs, as the priority of first responders continues to be rescuing people from cars. He said that with that, the death toll continues to rise. So far, eight deaths have been reported across Western New York.

“I’m not asking. I’m not pleading. I’m telling you: get off the roads right now in the City of Buffalo,” he said.

“This is a much different storm than the storm we had a month ago,” Brown said. “It’s much more difficult.”

A driving ban for all of Erie County, including the entire City of Buffalo, remains in effect as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.