BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This winter has cracked the top five of the snowiest winters in Buffalo’s history.
After 0.6″ of snow was measured at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, the area is now at 132.8″ total inches of snow this winter, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS said that about two-third of that total came from the November snowstorm and the December blizzard. It is still a ways off from the snowiest winter in the area’s history, which was 199.4 inches that came in the winter of 1976-77.
Here is a list of the winters with the most snow on record in Buffalo, according to the NWS:
- 1976-77: 199.7″
- 2000-01: 158.7″
- 1977-78: 154.3″
- 1995-96: 141.1″
- 2022-23: 132.8″
- 1983-84: 132.5″
- 2001-02: 132.4″
- 2013-14: 129.9″
- 1909-10: 126.4″
- 1957-58: 124.7″
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.