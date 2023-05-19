BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum officially opened the doors to a new exhibit Friday.

The Thomas Flyer Exhibition features automobilia, photographs, videos, car parts, and company artifacts from the Thomas Motor Company.

The highlight of the exhibition will be the Made in Buffalo, Original Thomas flyer Car. Which was the World Champion Winner of the 1908 New York to Paris Great Race.

The race, sponsored by the New York Times, covered more than 13,000 miles in 169 days.

The Thomas Motor Company, established in Buffalo in the early 20th Century, was a major force in the American automobile industry from 1900-1913.

The exhibition will be open until Aug. 6. For more information on the museum, click here.