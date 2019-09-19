Light the Night holds special meaning for member of UAW’s Executive Committee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Within the first few hours of the nationwide strike hitting GM plants in Lockport and the Town of Tonawanda, the community showed its support of local pickets with honking horns of solidarity.

But difficult days lie ahead.

The $250 per week strike pay is just a fraction of what most of these workers normally make. And higher bills are expected, as the union transitions its healthcare coverage to a more expensive option.

But on the eve of this nationwide labor dispute, members of the UAW Local 774 kept their promise and continued showing their support for the community.

On Saturday, the group hosted meat and gift raffle, an annual event that last year raised around $3,000.

But even with a strike looming, the group set their goals much higher — and surpassed expectations.

The annual fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Western New York holds special meaning for John Orsini, a member of the UAW’s Executive Committee.

He’s been in remission from hairy cell leukemia since 2017.

Light the Night takes place at 7 p.m., Friday, at Canalside. Registration gets underway at 5 p.m., and more than 2,000 survivors, supporters, friends, and family are expected to walk to raise awareness for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Western New York.

There’s still time to register. You can do so in person on Friday.