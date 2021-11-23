Threats lead to postponement of Poloncarz event at Resurgence Brewery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s holiday event at Resurgence Brewery is being postponed.

Originally, it was set to set take place on November 30, but according to Poloncarz’s Facebook page, “increasingly nasty attacks by individuals planning to disrupt what should be a happy holiday affair,” led to the decision.

Read the full statement here:

“It’s with a sad heart that we must inform you of the postponement of Mark’s upcoming holiday event, scheduled for November 30th at Resurgence Brewing.

While we had been looking forward to seeing you, we are postponing for the safety of all, including the staff at Resurgence who had become the focus of increasingly nasty attacks by individuals planning to disrupt what should be a happy holiday affair.

For those friends who had already paid to attend this holiday party, know that your support is greatly appreciated. Your contribution will be honored for our next event, which we will hold when we can safely celebrate.

While having the event with masks and proof of vaccination was discussed, the threats to the establishment and the safety of the guests take priority. If you would still like to donate to show your support for the work the County Executive is doing you can make a safe, secure online donation at the link below. Any contribution, no matter the size, is greatly appreciated.

We’re sorry that we can’t be together to celebrate this year but will keep you warmly in mind during this season and into the New Year, hoping to see you again soon!”

Statement posted on Mark Poloncarz’s Facebook page