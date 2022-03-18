BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York Maritime Charter School says threats were made against the high school, leading to an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department.

The school, which is located on South Park Avenue, was made aware of the threats on Thursday evening.

Throughout Friday, Buffalo police will be at the school to provide support.

It’s not clear if anyone has been charged in relation to the threats. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.