Three-alarm fire breaks out at bowling alley on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at The Bowl Inn on Bailey Ave. near Clinton St.

It’s not clear how it started, but heavy smoke coming from the bowling alley could be seen for miles.

The smoke could be seen from 20 miles away from this blaze at The Bowl Inn on Bailey near Clinton Street ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ pic.twitter.com/J1BvMMGcdq — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) March 30, 2021

Two firefighters were injured — one from a fall, and the other was burned.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner says two firefighters sustained minor injuries. One in a fall, one from burns, at the Bowl Inn fire on Bailey. ⁦@news4buffalo⁩ pic.twitter.com/hlg7TDeRlv — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) March 30, 2021

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.