Three-alarm fire breaks out at bowling alley on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at The Bowl Inn on Bailey Ave. near Clinton St.
It’s not clear how it started, but heavy smoke coming from the bowling alley could be seen for miles.
Two firefighters were injured — one from a fall, and the other was burned.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
