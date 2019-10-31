Three arrested in armed robberies targeting Muslim community on East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Multiple armed robberies over the past two weeks targeting Muslim community on Buffalo’s East Side led to the arrests of three men.

According to Erie County DA John Flynn and Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, 22-year-old Anthony Cole and two teenagers approached a married couple taking their children out of their vehicle on Theodore Street on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

The suspects stole the victim’s purse while armed with what appeared to be a gun.

Cole is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, and endangering the welfare of a child following his arraignment on Tuesday.

He’s set to return on Monday at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. Bail is set at $10,000.

Officials say a 16 and 17-year-old male were also arrested for the crime and have been arraigned.

The 16 and 17-year-old have been charged in a separate armed robbery on October 19.

Authorities tell News 4 they displayed what appeared to be a gun to the victim in the area of Humason Avenue.

One struck the victim with the weapon, which fractured his jaw and orbital bone, and his cell phone was stolen.