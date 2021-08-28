Three Buffalo firefighters suffer burn injuries battling Donaldson Road blaze

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three firefighters suffered burn injuries Saturday afternoon while battling a two-alarm fire on Donaldson Road in Buffalo.

The fire at 62 Donaldson broke out at 2 p.m. on the outside of the home and spread up to the attic.

Three responding firefighters were burned while battling the blaze, two were sent by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and one was treated at the scene, according to Buffalo Fire.

The Red Cross is helping one adult and one child.

Fire investigators peg the estimated damage to the home at $180,000.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.