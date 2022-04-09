BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local nonprofit that tries to turn empty lots into homes has just announced plans to host a design challenge and fundraiser later this year.

UPward Design for Life is working on furnishing a home for one lucky family in need. Three local companies will compete to decide who will refurbish the house. The companies that will compete are AP Professionals of Western New York, Ingram Micro, and Mid-City Office Furniture.

The competition gets underway in September. To learn more about UPward Design for Life, click here.