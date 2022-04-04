BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo men who were admitted to the Erie County Holding Center Thursday were arrested on drug charges following a search of cells that night.

According to the Erie County Sheriff, the jail’s K9, Loki, was deployed to the cell of Jovann Paige, 26, after the smell of burnt marijuana was detected in a housing unit around 10 p.m. A small bag of marijuana was recovered in Paige’s cell, and a search of the entire cell block was conducted.

The Sheriff’s office said during the block search, Loki alerted jail management at Lawrence Highsmith’s cell, where a balloon of suspected cocaine was recovered. Highsmith, 33, was later taken to the medical unit, where an X-ray reportedly revealed what was described as “a foreign object” in his body.

Additionally, Antyon Lee, 44, was reportedly found with a package of suspected heroin in his hair.

All three were admitted for separate incidents, as Paige was remanded for violating an order of protection and for criminal mischief, Highsmith was remanded for parole violations and Lee was remanded following an arrest by Cheektowaga Police on charges of burglary and larceny.

Following Thursday night’s search, Highsmith and Lee were each charged with a felony count of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison, and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Paige was charged with a misdemeanor count of introducing contraband into a prison.