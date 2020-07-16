Three men shot near Oxford Avenue and West Ferry Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police tell News 4 three people were shot in connection with the shooting incident just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday right near Oxford Avenue and West Ferry.

Detectives say a 30-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Buffalo, were taken to ECMC by ambulance, where they were treated and released.

An 18-year-old Buffalo man, who arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle, is listed in fair condition.

According to detectives, the incident happened during some type of gathering, and they believe it was targeted.

Buffalo Police ask you to call them with any information on their confidential line at 716-847-2255.