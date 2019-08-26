Three people charged in prison contraband incident at Erie County Holding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County officials say inmate Corey Green was on a watch list for suspected contraband activity.

Green’s visit at the Erie County Holding Center today with Candace John was monitored.

Candace Johnson

The Sergeant in charge of monitoring the visit observed Johnson retrieve suspected contraband from her bra, and pass four small packages over to Green on separate occasions.

Green swallowed all four packages when the Sergeant approached him.

Johnson was interviewed and revealed the contraband she passed to Green was marijuana and matches, according to authorities.

Johnson admitted to authorities she’s passed contraband to Green on at least two prior occasions. She identified the person who gives her the marijuana and matches as Alysia Harris. Harris pays Johnson $100 after the visits are complete.

Officials say Harris was waiting near the holding center for Johnson with Johnson’s child in the car. Authorities told Johnson to call Harris to pick her up after the visit.

Harris pulled up to the holding center, with the child in the car, to pick up Johnson and as officers approacher her she attempted to leave south on Delaware Avenue, but she was boxed in.

A search of Harris’ car lead to the recovery of additional marijuana and her phone.

Green, Harris, and Johnson are charged with conspiracy, promoting prison contraband, and possession of marijuana.

Green is additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, and Johnson is additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

All three are being held at the Erie County Holding Center awaiting arraignment.