BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were hospitalized after an overnight shooting inside a hookah lounge Saturday.
Buffalo police responded to the scene of Sahara Hookah Lounge on the 1100 block on Hertel Avenue just before 2 a.m. where, authorities said, three men had been struck by gunfire. Authorities said the three victims were stuck inside the lounge during “some type of dispute” between patrons.
Two men, both 28, were taken to ECMC where they are listed in stable condition. A 36-year-old man was also taken to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.