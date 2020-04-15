1  of  3
Three people shot on porch early Wednesday morning on Zelmer Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Three people were shot while outside on a porch early Wednesday morning in the first block of Zelmer Street, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say they are investigating if some type of argument or dispute happened before the shooting.

A 30-year-old and 33-year-old woman, both from Buffalo, and a 39-year-old man have been treated and released from ECMC.

Buffalo Police say anyone with information should contact the department at 716-847-2255.

