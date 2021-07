BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say three people were shot outside Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street overnight.

Officials tell us three people arrived in civilian vehicles at ECMC and Buffalo General around 12:30 a.m.

Detectives say it happened during an argument and fight involving several people. Two men and a woman are in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.