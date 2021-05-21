Three people shot Thursday night on Walden Avenue released from ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were sent to the hospital after being hit with gunfire Thursday evening on Walden Avenue.
Buffalo Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Walden Avenue just past 8:30 p.m. All three people were transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and were later released.
Police are questioning individuals who they believe are connected to the shooting.
