BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Stories Coffee Company is brewing up good things for the western New York Community. While they started in 2017 as a coffee roasting company, now they’re branching out to a cafe specifically designed to hire and teach those who live nearby.
Three Stories Coffee Company is a partner with faith-based non-profit 716 Ministries. In the past, 716 Ministries focused on workforce development in the construction and facilities management area. With this shop, they will teach customer service, culinary training, and business management.
All money made by Three Stories Coffee Company goes back to support those in the Broadway-Fillmore area.
You can stop by to support the non-profit at 1021 Broadway in Buffalo. The shop is open from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. seven days a week.
