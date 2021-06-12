‘Thrift 2 Fight’ pop-up store works to raise funds for social justice organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pop-up fundraising thrift sale for local organizations hopes to make a social impact through fundraising. The group “Thrift 2 Fight” hosted this event.

It’s made up of four friends who all met in college and were recently awarded a $10,000 Davis project for a peace grant.

They’re trying to raise $20,000 for various local social justice organizations, offering a chance to buy affordable and sustainable clothing and help shoppers learn about causes in Buffalo.

All the funds from today’s pop-up sale will be donated to the Western New York Peace Center, Buffalo Community Fridge, and the Center for Self Advocacy.