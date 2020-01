BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On this date, 35 years ago, Buffalo had been snowed-in for almost a week by the Blizzard of ’85.

People were growing frustrated by the plowing effort and by the ban on city driving imposed by Mayor Jimmy Griffin that lasted most of the work-week.

I’ve been showing you my reports from back then. Tonight a final Throwback Buffalo look at that memorable storm and the way we reported it on News 4 Buffalo.