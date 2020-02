The store is long gone now, but the memories linger for people who were there the day the roof collapsed on the Hills Department Store at Main and Transit in Clarence.

News Four’s Jacquie Walker was on scene as firefighters were digging for victims in the rubble and survivors were huddled in the parking lot dazed and frightened. Now 35 years later, she’s looking back on what happened and talking to others who have first-hand memories of that day.