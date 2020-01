BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–You just might remember where you were 35 years ago today.

January 22, 1985, you were likely home, snowed in, by the Blizzard of ’85 — the six-pack blizzard.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker was out reporting on that storm every night.

So, for the next three evenings on News 4 at 5:30, we thought you might enjoy seeing the memories from the archives.

It’s a Throwback Buffalo as we ride along with Mayor Jimmy Griffin on snow patrol during the Blizzard of ’85.