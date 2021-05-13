“Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” happening next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An air show known as “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” will be happening in the Queen City next month.

Set to take place during the weekend of Father’s Day — a holiday which lands on the first day of summer this year, the event will feature a number of aircraft. One of them is a C-5 — one of the largest aircraft in the world, and the largest in North America.

In addition to that, spectators can expect to see F-16s, ospreys sent by the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

Watch the full announcement in the video above.