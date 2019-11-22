Thurman Thomas Foundation adding to its scholarship fund with ECC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo sports legend will be helping more students in Western New York expand their education.

The Thurman Thomas Foundation is adding to its scholarship fund with ECC.

It will now pay for five students to attend the school, including paying for tuition, books, fees, and other costs. That’s about $5,000 to $6,000 a year.

The Hall-of-Famer says he wants to give back to the community.

“We’re really appreciative of the opportunity that we have been given to come back to the great city of Buffalo and put our mark on the greatness of this community,” Thomas said.

There are several requirements to be eligible for the scholarships.

Students have to have graduated from a high school in Erie County, be of African American descent, have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and have a letter of recommendation from a member of the ECC community.