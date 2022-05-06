BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting after a man arrived at ECMC just before 11:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

According to city officials, detectives are investigating if the shooting took place in the vicinity of North Central Avenue and Broadway. The victim, 37, was taken to the hospital in a civilian vehicle and was reportedly listed in stable condition.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.