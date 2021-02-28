Ticketing resumes March 1 for speeders caught by Buffalo school zone cameras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Drivers in Buffalo will want to closely watch their speed Monday.

The City of Buffalo is starting full enforcement of its school zone speed cameras.

More cameras were activated earlier this month when Buffalo Public School students returned to the classroom.

But the city initiated a grace period to give drivers time to adjust.

Starting March 1, if you’re caught driving faster than 25-miles-per-hour through one of 18 safety zones your picture will be taken and you’ll be slapped with a $50 fine.

Common Councilman Joseph Golombek says he recognizes some issues with the program and Parking Commission Kevin Helfer explains why this isn’t asking much of drivers.

“Some of my colleagues on the council, myself, and the mayor have worked together trying to tweak this because it’s, you know, trying to do it in such a way that it’s not just quote-unquote a money grab. I don’t have a problem getting money from people who break the law, but the appearance is that we don’t care about the kids that we only care about the money. And I don’t think that that’s true.” Joseph Golombek, Council Member, North District

“To get a school camera citation, you have to go 26 miles per hour. Even though the speed limit is 15, by law, we’re not allowed to issue a citation until 26. So, if you go 25 miles per hour as opposed to the old speed limit of 30, on the average distance of a school zone, it’s going to take you six extra seconds.” Kevin Helfer, Buffalo Parking Commissioner

Some people are upset they did receive citations last month.

Helfer says cameras were live at five schools in the city that were open through January 29th.

No citations were issued in the month of February.

The camera enforcement for 18 school safety zones takes effect tomorrow.