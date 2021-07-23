Tickets for Mercy Flight BASH now on sale

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for the annual Mercy Flight BASH went on sale Friday.

The event will be held at Buffalo Riverworks on September 25. Tickets range in price from $35-$75 and include food, drinks, music and a fireworks display.

To get tickets, click or tap here. For information on VIP tickets and sponsorships, call Elaine Duquette at (716) 626-5808 ext. 1358 or email eduquette@mercyflight.org.

All funds go toward supporting Mercy Flight. News 4 is a proud sponsor of this year’s event.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now