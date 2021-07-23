Tickets for Mercy Flight BASH now on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for the annual Mercy Flight BASH went on sale Friday.

The event will be held at Buffalo Riverworks on September 25. Tickets range in price from $35-$75 and include food, drinks, music and a fireworks display.

To get tickets, click or tap here. For information on VIP tickets and sponsorships, call Elaine Duquette at (716) 626-5808 ext. 1358 or email eduquette@mercyflight.org.

All funds go toward supporting Mercy Flight. News 4 is a proud sponsor of this year’s event.