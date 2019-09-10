Tickets for TEDxBuffalo 2019 go on sale Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — TED Talks are coming to Buffalo on October 24.

Six speakers will be at Asbury Hall on Delaware Ave. for TEDxBuffalo.

They are Michael Cyr, Jill Jedlicka, Caitlin Dewey, Dr. Balaguru Ravi, Dr. Phil Stokes and Dr. John Panepinto.

Topics covered will include things like extinction, new approaches for the treatment of concussions and fighting fake news in local media.

Starting at Noon, tickets will go on sale at the TEDxBuffalo website and the Babeville box office.

Prices range from $20-$100.