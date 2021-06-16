Tickets sell out for ‘Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were thinking about going to this year’s air show, tickets for the “Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront” are sold out. If you own a boat, you may be in luck.

Boaters will be able to get a good view of the planes for free.

Orange markers have already been set up along the breakwall to act as visual cues for the pilots as they fly toward the Outer Harbor. Boaters will not be allowed to be inside the breakwall between the lighthouse and Safe Harbor Marina.

All boats are welcome to assemble at least a quarter-mile outside of the breakwall along that stretch.

“Yeah, I mean you’re gonna feel it. We’re at the show center right now and this is gonna be the best view of the show right here. People are gonna be able to drive up, sit right next to their cars. They’re going to be able to feel the planes,” said Lauren Moloney Ford.

The Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront air show will take flight this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.