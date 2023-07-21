BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tifft Street Pier, which has been closed off to the public for several years, is on track to reopen to the public, Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton announced Friday in a press conference.

According to Marton, construction is set to be complete sometime next week with a targeted reopening next weekend. Crews have been on site this week repairing boards, railings and cables, as well as removing the pier’s floating dock.

“Some of the work we’ve been doing kind of follows up on some of the damage that occurred over the winter,” Marton said.

The target of next weekend depends on the rest of the repairs remaining on schedule.

“We’re pending a little schedule with a couple of railing infield pieces at the moment, but hopefully we’ll have that completed next week to have it reopen,” Marton said.

The pier was opened in July 2014 as a project spearheaded by the New York State Department of Transportation, but maintenance and safety issues have kept the public out since 2015. Marton said the City of Buffalo has taken ownership of the pier and will take charge of maintaining it from now on.

Marton said the repairs at the Tifft Pier, which provides pedestrian access and a view of Lake Erie, will cost an estimated $25,000-35,000.

Marton also provided an update on the repairs of the Bird Island Pier, which also took heavy damage during Buffalo’s punishing winter storms. The City of Buffalo must bear the brunt of the cost before being reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. With an estimated $10-12 million in total damages, the City is still working to find ways to fund the necessary repairs.

“That funding is something that we have got to find within our own means at the moment to do that work,” Marton said.