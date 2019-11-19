Tim Hortons presents check to ECMC for money raised during “smile cookie” campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tim Hortons and the ECMC Corporation say they’ve raised a record amount of money one smile at a time.

The owners of the local stores gave the hospital a check for more than $167,000 today.

The money was raised through Tim Horton’s “smile cookie” campaign this year.

The money will help build a new emergency department at ECMC.

“It’s gonna be a beautiful emergency department, for patients to come into, it’s going to provide an experience for the patient and their families that we’ve really been struggling to provide over the past decade as we’ve really outgrown our space. And it’s also gonna help us provide better care to the patients of Western New York,” Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Michael Manka said.

ECMC hopes to open the new emergency department in the Spring.