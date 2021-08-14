Time is running out to file claims related to sex abuse within the Buffalo Catholic Diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Time is running out to file claims related to sex abuse within the Buffalo Diocese.

The United States bankruptcy court of the Western New York district set Saturday as the bar date.

That means people who don’t file a proof of claim by midnight, might not be able to vote on or share in any distribution, under any Chapter 11 Bankruptcy plan for the Diocese. The process for submitting a proof of claim may be obtained online by clicking here or by calling (855) 292-7696.

In addition, The Child Victim’s Act has officially expired.

The law let thousands of adults in New York sue the people they claim abused them as children, despite the statute of limitations.

More than 1,100 lawsuits were filed in Erie County alone — most were aimed at the Diocese.